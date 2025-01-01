WANT A CYBERTRUCK? Here's 7500 MORE REASONS To Convince You!

Today, a significant development was announced by Greggertruck on X regarding Tesla's Cybertruck. The tweet revealed that as of this date, the Cybertruck qualifies for a $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This news is pivotal for potential buyers as it significantly reduces the cost of purchasing the vehicle, making it more financially attractive. The announcement was accompanied by a screenshot from fueleconomy.gov, confirming the eligibility of both the Dual and Single Motor versions of the Cybertruck for the credit. This development could boost sales and interest in Tesla's innovative electric pickup truck.















A very big BREAKING NEWS to now share! The Cybertruck now qualifies for the $7500 IRA credit as of today, January 1st 2025!https://t.co/qW09N2Qxwy pic.twitter.com/LQFpnuFFn2 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) January 1, 2025



