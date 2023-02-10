WARNING! BMW And The New iPhone Wireless Charging A HOT COMBO? LITERALLY!

Agent001 submitted on 10/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:24:34 PM
Views : 248 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
This can't be good if you own a BMW and you just got the new phone.Are you having any of these issues in your BMW with the new phone?Discuss...In a weird issue, Wireless charging pads in BMW cars are reportedly breaking NFC chips inside the iPhone 15 Pro.If you have a BMW car with wireless charging, please avoid charging your iPhone 15 on it, or else your phone will have to be replaced if the NFC chip fails. pic.twitter.com/H5JUqoKk09— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 1, 2023
