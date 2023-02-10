WARNING! BMW And The New iPhone Wireless Charging A HOT COMBO? LITERALLY!

This can't be good if you own a BMW and you just got the new phone.



Are you having any of these issues in your BMW with the new phone?



Discuss...





In a weird issue, Wireless charging pads in BMW cars are reportedly breaking NFC chips inside the iPhone 15 Pro.



If you have a BMW car with wireless charging, please avoid charging your iPhone 15 on it, or else your phone will have to be replaced if the NFC chip fails. pic.twitter.com/H5JUqoKk09 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 1, 2023



