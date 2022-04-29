WARNING! Psaki Recommends Americans Fill Up With e15 To Save .10 A Gallon. Do NOT Do It Until You Do Your Research, You Can DESTROY Your Engine

White House Pres Secretary Jen Psaki proudly proclaimed today in White House press briefing that President Biden has lifted the summer time E15 fuel ban. Something Donald Trump did in 2019, but was later thrown out by the Biden administration upon taking the White House in early 2021.



This is all an effort to lower prices at the pump, which it can for many Americas. The however is one big caveat to this. Only fill up you car with E15 if it is engineered to run it. The E15 pump nozzle unfortunately fits in to regular gas tanks allow you to fill up, however you car needs to be specifically engineered for this use.



Back in 2012 AAA warned of the danger.



"It is clear that millions of Americans are unfamiliar with E15, which means there is a strong possibility that many may improperly fill up using this gasoline and damage their vehicle”



Word to the wise here is, you can only use E15 if your car is designed for it. Anything else is gambling with your warranty and your reliability.





