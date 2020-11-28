WARNING! THINK, Before You Decide To Race Your BMW Against An AMTRAK Train. HINT, The BMW Didn't Win.

A Texas mom died on her way home from hospital this week after giving birth to her premature baby, when her friend allegedly tried to beat an Amtrak passenger train and drove her car onto railway tracks.



Rhonda Clay died Wednesday when the BMW she was a passenger in plowed into an oncoming train in the Harris County area.

Clay had just given birth to her baby daughter by caesarean section, with her devastated family now left to raise the little girl without her mother.  

Such an unnecessary and sad outcome.

Think friends, think. Life can change in the blink of an eye.


