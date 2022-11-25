WATCH: $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Super Car To Be Powered By A Nissan GTR Engine

Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.

The limited-edition Bohema is powered by the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the Nissan GT-R, though it's been modified by UK engineering firm Litchfield, which strips it down and converts it to a dry sump that reduces height by 5.5-inches. Doing so enables the engine to sit lower in the vehicle and helps prevent the risks of oil surging under high-speed cornering.



