This Tesla Model 3 cost-of-ownership followup just premiered today. If you're in the market for a Model 3, another Tesla vehicle, or any EV for that matter, it's worth your time.

The Model 3 is Tesla's least-expensive model, but it's still not cheap. However, it is priced better than many less compelling EVs, and it's cheap to own. Alex Sibila has owned his Model 3 for a little over nine months now, and it's been incredibly affordable despite its expensive upfront cost.