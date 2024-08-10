WATCH: 10 Year Old Repeat Offender Arrested for Driving A Stolen Hyundai Through a Crowded Playground

Police in Minneapolis have arrested and charged a 10-year-old boy who drove a reportedly stolen Hyundai Sonata through a crowded playground near Nellie Stone Johnson Community School on September 20. In case you’re wondering if you read that right—yes, a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, and yes, he drove it through a playground. If this sounds like the setup for a particularly dark punchline, sadly, it’s not. While authorities are withholding the young boy’s identity, they’ve booked him into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, reckless driving, and receiving stolen property. And here’s where it gets less surprising—this isn’t the boy’s first brush with the law. In fact, it’s not even his fifth. We’re way past that point.













