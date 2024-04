With OPEC cuts and no Strategic Oil Reserve left to rely on the stage is set for another 1970's style oil crisis. The loss of oil independence and control of the economy now means we no longer control out own destiny when it comes to the gas pump. Listen the the analyst below to see what may happen sooner than we want.



Get ready for $100 oil and $150 fill-ups.



Bloomberg blames geopolitical tensions, OPEC cuts, and Ukraine drones for soaring oil.



But given all commodities are on a tear — gold’s up 15% — the real puppetmaster is the Federal Reserve.



Now, the Fed's frog-marching a coalition of…