WATCH: 1000HP Audi RS Q8 Crosses The 200 MPH Barrier In Damp Conditions

Last week, ABT Sportsline presented the RS Q8-S as a successor to the limited-edition RS Q8-R. The regular Audi RS Q8 is already one of the most potent SUVs on the market with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, but ABT cranked it up to 740 hp and 678 lb-ft. If you thought Audi's super SUV couldn't get any more extreme, then think again because German tuner MTM has taken it to the next level.

With the aftermarket tuner's Stage 4 tuning kit installed, the RS Q8's output is boosted to an insane 1,001 horsepower and 921 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful RS Q8 we've seen yet.

