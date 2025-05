If you thought the Kia Boys madness was over, man, you are so incredibly wrong. While the official numbers suggest a substantial decline in the number of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai cars, the Kia Boys are still there. They're no longer stealing as many cars as they did before the anti-theft update came out, but they're still having fun breaking into vehicles and driving away in seconds. This is what happened recently in Petersburg, VA.



12-year-old arrested twice in days, second time in crashed stolen car A 12-year-old boy previously arrested for stealing a car was involved in another theft only days after being released to the custody of his parents. The police arrested the boy but released him shortly after, scheduling him for an appearance in court.



