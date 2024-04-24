WATCH: 13 Year Old Florida Teen Takes Police On A 140 MPH Chase

A Florida Highway Patrolman’s routine traffic stop around 3:40 am took a sharp turn when a red Dodge Challenger sped off as he approached the vehicle. After a five-mile chase, the driver finally pulled over, revealing a surprising sight to authorities in Collier County: a 13-year-old boy behind the wheel.

 
 
The child’s erratic lane movements likely caught the FHP officer’s attention, prompting the initial traffic stop. Reports suggest that when they fled from the traffic stop, they didn’t seem confused. FHP indicates that the boy turned off his lights and reached speeds of 140 mph (225 km/h) during the chase.
 
 
 


