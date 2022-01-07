WATCH: 15 Year Old Crashes Her Rock Crawling Jeep Cherokee In Epic Fashion

It’s one thing to survive, it’s another entirely to survive with style, and nobody demonstrates that better than the off-road father-daughter team known as the Krazy Ks.



The team posted a video of Katelynn – who’s only 15, by the way – rolling her modified Jeep Cherokee XJ during an off-roading event at Chokecherry Canyon, New Mexico, in 2021. To say that it just rolled over, though, is to do the accident an injustice. This isn’t some slow roll, the XJ actually ends up falling off a cliff and landing on its side in what is, for more than just a moment, a very scary scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin and Katelynn (@krazy_k.s)



Read Article