WATCH: 16 Year Old Teen Crashes Best Friend's Brand New BMW M4

Dearborn, Michigan is home to Ford so perhaps it’s fitting this BMW M4 did its best Mustang impersonation by crashing. The results aren’t pretty as the rear bumper was destroyed, while the driver’s side rear wheel was ripped off.

Little is known about the incident, but social media pages claim a 16-year-old and his friend decided to take a spin in a car that was recently bought by the friend’s parents. The young driver allegedly began drifting around the neighborhood and eventually lost control.