WATCH: 186 MPH In A Tesla? No Problem If You Are At The Nürburgring

Tesla's relationship with the Nürburgring is a tricky one. Various models from the electric carmaker have made it on the infamous German track over the years, and the results have varied from impressive to downright catastrophic and everything in between. This particular stint you are about to see certainly sits closer to the top end of that spectrum, but that doesn't mean it is completely bereft of controversy. After all, this is Tesla we're talking about. Where would Elon Musk's company be without it stirring a little bit of fuss on every outing, right? To be fair, though, if there is any place on this planet where a fast-going car should find it the easiest to make headlines, it has to be the 12.943-miles long (20.83 kilometers) North loop of the Nürburgring with its 154 corners and over 1,000 feet (300 meters) of difference in elevation.







