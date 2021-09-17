WATCH: 1960's Detroit Iron Saves Lexus GX In Off Road Recovery

If the ground you're on makes it hard to stand up straight, it's probably a place you should think twice about driving. One Lexus GX owner didn't and had to call on off-road recovery specialists for a rescue that was even sketchier than they're used to. This debacle was documented in a recent YouTube upload by Matt's Off Road Recovery, which received a call reporting that a second-generation Lexus GX had become stranded way high on a mountainous trail. Matt and crew went up for the recovery in their lifted 1961 Chevrolet Corvair Lakewood wagon and discovered the Lexus near the summit as reported, its tires aired down.







