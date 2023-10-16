WATCH: 1960's Rocker Gives His Impression Of His Tesla Model 3 After 100,000 Miles

When the 60's rock band Vanilla Fudge bassist Pete Bremy bought his 2019 Tesla Model 3, he wasn't sure if he was going to love it or hate it. Bremy had never owned an electric vehicle and while he was open to the idea of it, he really didn't know what to expect.

However, after four years of ownership and more than 100,000 miles on the odometer, Bremy has found he much prefers electric drive over the rumble of the big V8s he owned over the years and says he'll never go back to internal combustion.

I'm a friend of Pete's and when I heard that he passed the 100,000-mile milestone I asked him if he wanted to offer his thoughts on ownership and his overall electric vehicle experience. He agreed and we set up an in-person interview which I recorded.








