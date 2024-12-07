WATCH: $2.3 Million Lotus Evija X Hypercar Crashes Right Out Of The Gate At Goodwood Hillclimb

The Lotus Evija X hypercar did not make it very far. The model crashed one second after the start and got its front end seriously damaged. The Goodwood Festival of Speed finished abruptly for the much-acclaimed track-focused Evija.

The car started off in a cloud of smoke from the tires as if the driver probably tried to compensate for the lack of an internal combustion engine sound. However, he did not go very far. In fact, he didn't even make it to turn one.

The driver, who is reportedly Canadian-born British GT driver Scott Maxwell, must have gotten carried out by the "burnout." Footage of the crash shows the wheels spinning and struggling to put the power to the ground. And they have a lot to handle.









