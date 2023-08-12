WATCH: 20 Kids Band Together To Save Mother And Child Pinned Under Car

Astonishing video footage caught heroic Utah students lifting a car to rescue a school staffer and her young children who were trapped under it outside their school.

Layton Christian Academy staff member Bridgette Ponson was leaving work with her kids Tuesday afternoon when a driver backed up into them while temporarily blinded by sunlight, officials said.

Surveillance showed how a stream of at least 20 students raced over to lift the car to free Ponson and her kids, 2-year-old son Archer and 3-year-old daughter Brightley.






