WATCH: 20 Years Of Tire Technology Makes An Astounding Difference On The Road

What’s 16 seconds? In racing terms, it’s an eternity. So when Porsche took its Carrera GT back to the Nürburgring in 2024 and went 16 seconds faster than it did in 2004 with no changes except for the tires, it was a big enough bump to make headlines—or, at least we thought so—and Porsche gave all of the credit to the car’s reengineered rubber. The ‘ring is a massive track, to be sure. At nearly 13 miles long, the full Nordschleife circuit is less a race course than a country road with some spectacular safety upgrades. Even Porsche’s rambunctious V10-powered roadster needed a hair more than 7:32 to get all the way around. In that context, 16 seconds hardly seems like much. On paper, it seems even less significant—about a 3.5 percent improvement—but in a world where competitions are won and lost over tiny fractions of a second, 16 of them might as well be 16,000.













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