WATCH: 2000HP Twin Turbo Lamborghini Bites The Dust At Local Drag Strip

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia.

Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.

The Huracan initially pulls away fine but as the speeds increase, the rear wheels lose traction and the car violently swerves to the right, slamming into the steel crash barrier on the side of the track. To make matters worse, the force of this impact bounces the car back onto the track where it proceeds to slide backward and into the barrier.

