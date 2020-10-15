WATCH: 2021 Audi RS3 Gets A Workout At Nurburgring

Audi Sport has vastly expanded its portfolio by slapping the RS badge on quite a few SUVs, as small as the RS Q3 and as large as the RS Q8. That doesn’t mean Ingolstadt’s go-faster division has been ignoring its traditional models as a new RS3 is right around the corner. It has been spotted obsessively while undergoing testing in both hatchback and sedan body styles, with the latest video showing the four-door model.

The only RS3 coming to North America, the high-powered compact sedan can be seen at full tilt working out at the Nürburgring gym. The camouflage is a bit pointless because we can basically see the whole car, complete with chunky air intakes and a subtle spoiler lip on the trunk lid. It sits closer to the road thanks to a stiffer suspension setup and is hiding a larger set of brakes to match the beefier powertrain.



