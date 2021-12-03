WATCH: 2021 BMW M4 Competition Vs Porsche 911 Drag Race - Where Does Your Money Ride?

The new BMW M4 may be generating polarizing comments regarding its design, but no one is against the performance of the Bavarian coupe. In stock form, it can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) without the M Driver’s package. Of course, the German auto industry has at least a few very capable performance vehicles on the market, and among them is the Porsche 911. The eighth-generation of the iconic sports car is offered in a number of different versions with the base model in most markets being the 911 Carrera.





Read Article