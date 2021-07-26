WATCH: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Vs Ford Bronco Drag Race

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:41:12 AM

Views : 506 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When it comes to full-fledged, hardcore off-roading, there are two nameplates that are among the best out there – the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. Everyone has their bet as to which one's the better and more capable off-roader, but we'd wager a straight-line race is out of the question.

And yet, here we are with a video from a YouTube channel called ACCELER8. While a drag race matchup between off-roaders on a prepped surface is pointless, we all know that this is just for fun – and probably to humor the people who are curious as to which between the two is quicker.
 



Read Article


WATCH: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Vs Ford Bronco Drag Race

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)