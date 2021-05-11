WATCH: 2021 McLaren Artura Suffers Head On Crash With BMW 3 Series

The laws of physics don't discriminate. It doesn't matter if your brand new supercar is really new, as the McLaren Artura is. The high-performance hybrid debuted earlier in 2021 and deliveries to customers only recently began, but sadly there's already an Artura casualty. Fortunately, it appears the only injuries are to the cars in this collision. Supercar Fails on Instagram states the crash happened in Spain, and in the video, we hear people saying they are okay. That's good, because head-on crashes can be nasty and this one certainly did some damage to both cars. Speaking of which, that's a BMW 3 Series facing off with the Artura, and while we don't know the circumstances leading to this crash, commenters in the Instagram post claim the Artura was actually a press car from McLaren that crossed the centerline.







