WATCH: 2022 BMW i4 Fails To Excel In European NCAP Crash Tests

The all-electric BMW i4 sedan scored 4 stars out of 5 during its safety tests with the Euro NCAP, a surprising score for an all-electric vehicle.

The European NCAP agency crash tests vehicles in four categories; Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User (Pedestrian/Cyclist), and Safety Assist. The BMW scored 87%, 87%, 71%, and 64% accordingly. In comparison, the most recent Tesla sedan tested by the agency was a Model 3 from 2019, which scored 96%, 86%, 74%, and 94%, respectively. The Model 3 was awarded a 5-Star Safety Rating by the Euro NCAP.

It is important to note that while it may be easy to pile on BMW, a 4/5 rating is still a good score. It is a score that still indicates that the i4 is a very safe car. And looking at the comments from the Euro NCAP, BMW earned praise for many of its innovative safety systems in the i4.



