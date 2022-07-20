WATCH: 2022 BMW i4 Gets Outclassed By Tesla Model 3 In Moose Test

The imaginary moose that has to be avoided in order to see just how quickly a car changes direction and how stable it is during sudden maneuvers has put the BMW i4 in a bad light. After recently only managing to score four out of five safety stars with EuroNCAP, the i4 adds another disappointment to its folder, this time one that may really matter to fans of the brand and driving enthusiasts alike.



When Km77 began putting electric vehicles through its moose test, especially ones that were based on an ICE vehicle, most didn’t do very well, or they performed visibly worse than the fuel-burning versions. Then bespoke EVs arrived on the scene, and the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 posted remarkably good results, surpassing many very sporty combustion vehicles.







