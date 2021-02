Cadillac used the Rolex 24 at Daytona to release its first teaser of the 2022 CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwings before their official debut on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 7pm ET. And, man, do they look gorgeous.

Since it’s not official release time yet, Cadillac played coy with its minute-long teaser, which you can view in full below: