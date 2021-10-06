WATCH: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Announced - What We Know So Far

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been officially announced by the car manufacturer, as has a new limited edition variant dubbed the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.
For the 2022 model year, Chevrolet has updated the Corvette with three new exterior colors; Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. The direct fuel injection system of the car’s 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 has also been updated and the engine has been recalibrated. It continues to pump out 490 hp in standard form of 495 hp with the performance exhaust.
