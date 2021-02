Later this year, Infiniti will launch a new QX60 for the 2022 model year, giving the important model a much-needed makeover. Spy photos have provided a good look, inside and out, at the updated SUV, though the luxury automaker is now officially teasing it. Camouflage hides a design previewed with the QX60 Monograph prototype revealed last September. Infiniti has also detailed the updated powertrain, including the new nine-speed automatic gearbox.







