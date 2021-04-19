WATCH: 2022 Lexus ES Refresh In Detail

The Lexus ES might not be as exciting as the IS or as luxurious as the LS, but it’s the company’s bread and butter sedan. It’s also getting better with age as the automaker has announced a series of updates for the 2022 model year.



Starting with the exterior, the revamped ES has been equipped with a new grille that “emphasizes the vehicle’s elegant design with a series of concentric ‘L’ shapes that radiate from the front Lexus emblem.” The grille is flanked by new LED headlights that are accompanied by a revised color palette which sees Iridium and Cloudburst Gray replace Atomic Silver, Silver Lining and Nebula Gray.







