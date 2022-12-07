WATCH: 2022 Lexus IS 500 Vs 2022 Ford Mustang GT Drag Race

With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out. The answer to the first question is relatively easy. The output figures for the 2022 Lexus IS 500 used in this video show a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that produces 472 horsepower (347 kilowatts) and 395 pound-feet (536 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels. The vehicle has a curb weight of 3,980 pounds (1,805 kilograms).









Read Article