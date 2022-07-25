WATCH: 2022 Lexus IS 500 Vs 2022 Kia Stinger Which Is Faster In A Drag Race?

Unlike Kia, which may reportedly axe the Stinger from its lineup, Lexus is keeping the faith in compact sports sedans and has dropped a big V8 under the hood of its IS. A new video pits the two against one another in drag and roll races and the results might surprise you.



Brought to us by the YouTube channel Sam CarLegion, the host mentions straight away that the Lexus IS 500 used for this video is his own personal daily driver. Factory rated at 472 hp (351 kW) and 395 lb-ft (534 Nm) of torque, the Lexus is a brutal RWD beast indeed. It goes up against the best that Kia has to offer, the Stinger GT with its twin-turbocharged V6 developing 369 hp (274 kW) and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque and AWD.







