Agent009 submitted on 1/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:51:12 AM
Views : 420 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com
BMW race car driver Connor DiPhillippi was heading to Daytona to drive an M8 GTE in the 24-hour race – and on his way, he stopped at the BMW performance center in South Carolina.
BMW race car driver Connor DiPhillippi was heading to Daytona to drive an M8 GTE in the 24-hour race – and on his way, he stopped at the BMW performance center in South Carolina.
And there’s a very good reason for that, as DiPhillippi is among the first people outside of Munich to drive the recently unveiled M5 CS. That’s a pretty good opportunity, because BMW’s new, light-weight M5 is the most powerful production M car ever. Full Photo Gallery Here
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news