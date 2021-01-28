WATCH:2022 M5 CS Gets Taken For A Spin Around the BMW Performance Center

BMW race car driver Connor DiPhillippi was heading to Daytona to drive an M8 GTE in the 24-hour race – and on his way, he stopped at the BMW performance center in South Carolina.

And there’s a very good reason for that, as DiPhillippi is among the first people outside of Munich to drive the recently unveiled M5 CS. That’s a pretty good opportunity, because BMW’s new, light-weight M5 is the most powerful production M car ever.


 

