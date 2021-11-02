WATCH: 2022 Mercedes C-Class Takes A Top Speed Run Sporting A Massive Center Screen

The outgoing C-Class has racked up more than 2.5 million sales, which can only mean Mercedes is not willing to rock the boat too much with the W206's styling. While hundreds of spy shots have revealed the exterior design will play it safe, we barely had the occasion to take a peek inside the cabin. Thankfully, this new video provides us with a better look at the revamped cabin. YouTuber Mr. Benz was invited by Mercedes to hop on the passenger seat of a still-camouflaged, pre-production prototype in the AMG Line specification and painted in Selenite Grey Magno. While the exterior walkaround doesn’t show something we haven’t seen before, it’s the cabin that caught our attention. Long story short – yes, the C-Class will inherit the dual-screen layout of the flagship S-Class.







