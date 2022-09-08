WATCH: 2022 Toyota GR86 Goes Up In Flames After Dealer Visit

A Toyota owner from southern California was lucky to escape with his life after flames engulfed his GR86. The report follows other recent allegations of unreliability stemming from the sports car’s engine.



Instagram user @JZX_JK posted a video and photos of the fire, which he claims happened less than a day after he got his GR86 back from the dealership, where it had been for four months. “As a lot of you know I’ve had this car in for repair the past 4 months @toyotaoforange I just go it back this morning, I’ve had the car for 12 hours and I pulled off the freeway to turn down my street and it burst into flames in my face!” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by josh (@jzx_jk)



