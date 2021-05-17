WATCH: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Debut Date Leaked - GR Sport Model Planned

Not a day goes by that Toyota's worst kept secret, the all-new Land Cruisier, doesn't make some sort of unofficial appearance on the Internet. Whether it's leaked internal documents or hugely revealing spy shots, the LC300 keeps making the headlines. Based on new intel, it would appear the official debut is happening sooner rather than later. Instagram account landcruiserupdates dedicated to all things LC300 is searching every corner of the world wide web for new intel about the next generation of Toyota's iconic off-roader. Newly leaked details reconfirm a GR Sport derivative is planned for the first time, but what caught our attention is the potential reveal date. Based on a document sent to third parties, the embargo for the official reveal ends at the end of the month.







