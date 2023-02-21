WATCH: 2023 Acura Integra A Spec vs Mazda3 Turbo vs VW Golf GTI - Which Is The Fastest?

The Integra returned to Acura’s lineup for the 2023 model year in the form of a liftback with a 1.5-liter turbo hiding under the hood. As opposed to the manual-only Honda Civic Si on which it's based, the more luxurious compact is rocking a CVT as the standard transmission.



Pictured at Ontario’s Dunnville Autodrome in Canada, the red-painted Integra in the featured video is equipped with said continuously variable transmission, an arguably worse transmission than the seven-speed DSG of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and torque-converter automatic of the Mazda3 Turbo. The question is can the redesigned Integra hold its own in a quarter-mile race?







