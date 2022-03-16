WATCH: 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Rings Out An Era - Everything You Could Ever Want To Know Right Here

For fifteen years the V12 Vantage has boldly represented Aston Martin’s passion for performance. Fast and fierce in equal measure, successive iterations of these great cars have formed an iconic bloodline. One built around the premise of fitting the most compact and driver-focussed model with the largest and most potent series production engine. With this unique lineage nearing its end, Aston Martin is proud to introduce the fastest, fiercest and most dynamically accomplished of them all; the new V12 Vantage. With production of the V12 Vantage strictly limited to 333 examples globally, this final edition celebrates the end of an epic era in fitting style. The ultimate expression of extreme performance and driver-focussed thrills, this remarkable machine mixes blistering straight-line speed and scintillating handling with spectacular looks and enviable exclusivity: An extremely enticing proposition.



So enticing, that since V12 Vantage was confirmed in December last year, Aston Martin have seen unprecedented demand for this future icon with all examples sold ahead of release and an oversubscribed register of interest eagerly waiting in the wings. Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers, said of the V12 Vantage: “Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model. The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs”.



The engine is the heart of every Aston Martin, but never more so than in this, the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever built. Developing 700PS at 6500 rpm and 753Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 6000rpm, the quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 offers an intoxicating combination of magnificent low and mid-range muscularity with searing top-end power. With a top speed of 200mph, V12 Vantage reaches to 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds. Thanks to the propulsive efforts of this magnificent powerplant – and extensive use of weight-saving materials throughout the car – the V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 390PS-per-ton; an increase of more than 20% compared to the V8 powered Vantage. These weight saving measures include carbon fibre front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills, composite rear bumper and deck lid, lightweight battery and a special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. Tuned to ensure the V12 Vantage has a voice to match its looks and performance, this new exhaust system is made from lightweight 1mm stainless-steel, saving some 7.2kg compared with the system fitted to the Vantage.



The power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear of the car. The V12 Vantage receives a unique transmission calibration to enhance shift speeds and driver interaction, with learnings taken from the V12 Speedster and Vantage F1® Edition models. This specially calibrated software delivers a level of shift refinement and usability which is beyond that seen on dual clutch gearboxes. The transmission’s adaptive software is designed to gauge the conditions the car is operating in, along with the demands the driver is making, to ensure the car is in exactly the right gear at the right time providing a truly connected driving experience. Like its celebrated forebears the new V12 Vantage is focused on delivering a dynamic driving experience that compliments its unmistakable engine performance and character, while ensuring the driver truly remains at the centre of the driving experience. To achieve this, the car is equipped with a new adaptive damping suspension system including new anti-roll bars, bushes, and spring and damper assemblies.



Suspension spring rates have been increased by 50% at the front and 40% at the rear, combined with top mount stiffness increasing by 13% and new anti-roll bars are 5% stiffer at the front and 41% softer at the rear. To maintain comfort for the driver, a secondary tender spring has been introduced to the rear. The tender spring provides a lower spring rate than the main spring providing enhanced ride comfort without affecting dynamic performance. Body stiffness is increased with additional front and rear sheer panels, a rear suspension tower strut brace and fuel tank bracing, increasing body stiffness (kNm/Deg) by 8% and lateral stiffness (kNm/mm) by 6.7%, giving the optimum platform stiffness for driving dynamics.



These changes are also supported by a new steering calibration, improving steering feel and delivering a sharper response - and in turn, an enhanced driver experience. For stopping power that’s more than a match for its performance, the V12 Vantage features a Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) system as standard – At the front 410mm x 38mm discs with 6-piston calipers, while at the rear 360mm x 32mm discs are paired with 4-piston calipers. Offering increased braking performance and significant reduction in un-sprung mass, these CCB discs maintain consistent braking performance at high temperatures and have been engineered to resist brake fade at temperatures up to 800 degrees, helping the V12 Vantage unleash its full performance potential while giving the driver maximum confidence and precise control. This CCB technology also saves 23kg of weight when compared to steel brakes. Moreover, as this mass is unsprung, the weight savings further contribute to the V12 Vantage’s ride quality and dynamic handling character.



Completing the V12 Vantage dynamic package are a choice of two new designs of 21in alloy wheels offered in satin black or satin black diamond turned, plus an optional lightweight option available in Satin Black, which saves a further 8kg. Further scope to complement or match the colour of the diamond turned highlights to that of the body or graphics package is available via the Q by Aston Martin bespoke service. Michelin Pilot 4S high performance tyres – 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear – are standard fitment on all rims. Such an uncompromising pursuit of performance and driving pleasure demands an equally uncompromising aesthetic. To this end the V12 Vantage boasts a jaw-dropping physique thanks to a bodywork widened by some 40mm new to accommodate a wide track chassis optimised for cornering performance and stability. Employing extensive use of carbon fibre, this new widebody design also features a dramatic aerodynamic package. While spectacular from any angle, it is when viewed from the front that the V12 Vantage is at its most dramatic. Perfectly complimenting a new front bumper design, a full width front splitter generates additional downforce and aerodynamic balance as well as perfecting the ground-skimming stance.



To provide increased air flow through the engine cooling radiators the front grille is 25% larger. In addition, a distinct ‘horse shoe’ design engine vent has been integrated into the bonnet, enhancing cooling and echoing the design character of the magnificent Vantage GT12, Aston Martin’s road-going tribute to the legendary V12 Vantage GT3 racer. The assertive design continues along the side profile with a new sculpted single-piece sill also inspired by motorsport and reminiscent of previous V12 Vantage models. At the rear a new and unique bumper with integrated diffuser maintains aerodynamic balance from front to rear. The centre piece of this new design is the lightweight centre mounted, twin tailpipe, exhaust system. Completing this nose-to-tail transformation is a dramatic rear wing which contributes to a maximum downforce of 204kg at top speed and further enhances the V12 Vantage’s unmistakable visual impact. For a more subtle styling with a sleeker silhouette, the option to delete the rear wing is available. Yet in either configuration, extensive work to the underbody ensures aerodynamic balance is maintained, delivering high speed stability and ultimate performance.



Maximising the driving experience with the iconic V12 soundtrack, V12 Vantage comes with an open rear load space also placing the new rear suspension strut brace on display. Moving to the interior, the V12 Vantage retains the instantly recognisable layout of the current Vantage, whilst signifying its halo positioning with a Sports Plus Seat trimmed in full semi-aniline leather featuring ‘Wings’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. There is also a new carbon fibre performance seat with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and manual 6-way adjustment available as an option, offering a supportive seat design for those enhanced driving dynamics and a distinct design character. This is an Aston Martin patented design inspired by motorsport, optimised to save 7.3kg without compromising comfort. Further enhancing the dramatic styling both outside and inside, every V12 Vantage can be individually tailored through the marque’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin. Offering a variety of unique options, customers can create a true one-of-a-kind specification.



Striking exterior graphics and liveries are available to select in a range of colourways, as well as a selection of coloured brake callipers and painted wheel finishes. In a way to make the exposed Carbon Fibre elements even more unique, the Q by Aston Martin: Commission service also offers a range of tinted lacquers, helping accentuate the craftsmanship behind the hand-laid carbon fibre panels. The tints change appearance under different lighting conditions; parked in a dark street or under faded light, they appear subtle and understated, but placed under a brighter light, the tint transforms the car with a jewel-like glisten. Options are equally distinctive inside the car. Woven leather or Alcantara seat inserts, trim inlays and the anodised rotary dials found in the centre console can coloured in a way to match or contrast with the exterior body or graphic colour, providing a more subtle injection of colour inside the cabin. With so many design combinations available, it would not be a surprise to see no two cars the same. Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, adds: “At Aston Martin we build cars, but we sell dreams. That is the magic of this brand. Only a select number of customers around the world can buy the V12 Vantage, yet like all our iconic models, its significance extends far beyond its exclusivity. What’s more, such is the level of bespoke personalisation available via Q by Aston Martin even a car as rare as the V12 Vantage can be made to a specification completely unique to its owner”.



Production of the V12 Vantage – the order book for which is already closed due to unprecedented demand - is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2022. About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 56 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. 2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment, a move that led to Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team and commenced new era for the iconic British marque. V12 VANTAGE SPECIFICATION Body

Dramatic new wide body design

Two- door body style 2+0 seating

Extruded Bonded Aluminium Body Structure

Carbon Fibre Front Bumper, Clamshell Bonnet, Fenders and Side Sill

Composite rear bumper

Exaggerated rear wing Engine

All-Alloy Quad Overhead Cam, 48 Valve 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Water-to-Air charge cooling

Front mid mounted engine, rear wheel drive

Compression ratio 10.5:1

Fully Catalysed, Electronically controlled stainless steel exhaust system with centre exits

Dual Variable Camshaft Timing

Fully CNC machined combustion chambers Maximum power: 700PS/ 690bhp at 6500rpm

Maximum torque: 753Nm

Acceleration: 0-60mph: 3.4seconds

Acceleration 0-62mph (0-100km/h): 3.5 seconds

Maximum Speed: 200 mph (322km/h) European Fuel Economy Figures (WLTP) Combined CO 2 [g/km] 315g/km* *Estimated figure This figure are intended for indicative comparability purposes. The development of the vehicle will shortly be completed and this information is based on a pre-production prototype. The fuel consumption you may achieve under real life driving conditions and CO2 produced will depend upon a number of factors including the accessories fitted after registration, variations in driving styles, weather conditions and vehicle load. The official figures for this vehicle will be released upon completion of testing Transmission

Rear mid-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission

Mechanical Limited-Slip Differential

Alloy torque tube with unique carbon fibre propeller shaft

Torque vectoring by braking (TVB)

Final drive ratio 2.93:1

Adaptive Shift

Corner Recognition

Fast Throttle-Off

Optimal Downshift (ODS)

Gear ratios: 1st Gear Ratio: 4.714 2nd Gear Ratio: 3.143 3rd Gear Ratio: 2.106 4th Gear Ratio: 1.667 5th Gear Ratio: 1.285 6th Gear Ratio: 1 7th Gear Ratio: 0.839 8th Gear Ratio: 0.667 Final Drive: 2.93:1 Steering

Variable electric power assisted steering rack

13.09:1 steering ratio

2.27 turns lock to lock Suspension

Front Independent double wishbones

Coil springs

Anti- roll bar and adaptive damping Rear Multi-link

Coil springs, with helper spring Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology

Modes: Sport, Sport Plus & Track

Spring rates increased by 50% at front & 40% at the rear

Top mount stiffness increased by 13%

New anti-roll bars with tender spring: 5% stiffer front & 41% softer at rear

Uprate in damping Wheels and Tyres

21" Wheels

Summer Tyres: Front: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/35/R21

Rear: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 315/30/R21 Brakes

Front ventilated carbon ceramic discs 410mm Diameter

Rear carbon ceramic discs 360mm Diameter

Electric Park Brake

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC) Dimensions

Length – 4514mm

Width (incl Mirrors) – 1962mm

Height - 1274mm

Wheelbase - 2705mm

Front Overhang – 946mm

Rear Overhang – 865mm

Fuel Tank - 73 litres

Light Weight Kerb – 1795kg

Weight Distribution (Front:Rear) 52.2:47.8

Boot Volume - 346 litres Standard Specification

Solid Paint – Jet Black / China Grey / Lunar White

Lower Exterior Body Pack –Gloss Black

Upper Body Pack – Painted Body Colour

Rear Wing – Painted Gloss Black

Bonnet – Painted Body Colour

Front Grille Vanes - Satin Silver Anodised

21” Wheels – Satin Black

Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) System with Black Painted Calipers

Bi-Led Headlights

LED Tail Lights – Red

Exhaust Tailpipes – Bright

Window Glass – Clear

Badging - Wings Badge with Green Enamel Infill

Underbonnet Cross Brace–Black

Monotone Semi Aniline Leather - Onyx Black

Stitch - Match to Environment 1 - Onyx Black

Headlining - Alcantara – Black

Carpet - Lightweight – Black

Sports Plus Seats

Seat Heating

Electric 16-Way Adjust

Trim Inlay – Gloss Black

Interior Jewellery - Satin Silver

Aluminium Tread Plates with Unique Silver Anodised Sill Plaque

Steering Wheel - Sports - Colour Keyed Leather

Black Seatbelt

Infotainment – Rotary & 8” Central Display with Edged Bezel

Standard Audio

360 Degree Camera

Electric Steering Column Power Adjust Rake/Reach/(Angle) & Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tool Kit Optional Features – Exterior Paint Metallic

Signature metallic

Racing line

Satin

Special

Heritage Graphics Schemes Pinstripe

Pinstripe, Lipstick and rear infill

Pinstripe, Lipstick and rear infill and door Lower Exterior Body Pack – 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre

Upper Exterior Body Pack – 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre

Rear Wing Delete

Bonnet – Exposed 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre

Front Grille Vanes – Anodised Black

21” Wheel - Satin Black Diamond Turned

21” Lightweight Wheel – Satin Black

Brake Calipers – Painted: Grey

Yellow

Red

Vivid Orange

Bronze Smoked Tail Lights

Exhaust Tailpipes – Dark

Privacy Glass

Badging – Black Chrome Wings and Script Badges Optional Features – Interior Seating Carbon Fibre Performance Seat

Alcantara / Semi Aniline Leather

Seat Ventilation Headlining – Coloured Alcantara

Coloured Carpet 720GSM

Trim Split – Duo tone / Light Duo Tone

Dark Chrome Jewellery

Contrast Stitch

Steering Wheel Colour keyed leather and pure black Alcantara Sports Wheel

Heated and Colour keyed GT Wheel Seatbelts – Coloured (Mocha, Red, Ivory, Graphite)

Infotainment – Touchpad

Premium Audio Optional Packages Comfort Package Parcel Shelf and Divider

Increased Insulation (NVH) Pack Lightweight Package Lightweight Wheel (Choice of finish)

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Lower Body Package

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Upper Body Package

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Performance Seat

Manual Steering Column

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Interior Package Carbon Fibre Interior Package 2x2 Twill Carbon FibreTrim Inlay

Dark Chrome and 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Interior Jewellery

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel

2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Gear Shift Paddles Accessories Protect Pack Indoor car cover

Boot matt

Battery Conditioner

Car Care Kit Four Piece Luggage Set (x2 Large Holdalls and x2 Small Holdalls)

Carbon Fibre Engine Cover

Appearance Pack Black ECU Pouch

Black Wheel Bolt Lock Set

Value Caps with AM Wings

Carbon Fibre Gloss Wheel Centre Caps Q Options – Exterior

Q Paint Liveries – 14 x additional graphic options

Q Black DT Wheel with Tinted Lacquer Finish – 3 x colours (Red, Bronze, Smoked)

Q Painted Lightweight Wheel – Match to body or graphic colour

Q Calipers – 3 x additional colours

Q Tinted Carbon Fibre: Red, Blue and Green Q Options – Interior

Q Woven Leather Seat Inserts – 5 x textured coloured weaves

Q Alcantara Seat Inserts – 4 x additional bold colours

Q Trim Inlays – Bespoke painted trim inlays with graphic option

Q Tinted Carbon Fibre Jewellery Pack : Red, Blue and Green

Q Carbon Fibre Parts – Seat Backs and Door Tread Plates with tinted option

Q Anodised Rotaries – 5 x colours (Red, Blue, Lime, Gold, Yellow)

Q Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel – Featuring 12 o’ clock pinstripe graphic BLOODLINE: THE V12 VANTAGE STORY From the moment of its surprise unveiling as a concept car in the winter of 2007, the V12 Vantage became an icon. And with good reason, for in fitting its smallest series production model with its largest and most powerful series production engine, Aston Martin animated an audacious idea that immediately captivated enthusiasts around the world. When that concept car became production reality a little over a year later it was the start of a uniquely thrilling series of Aston Martin sports cars. Fast, fierce and flawlessly handsome, the flagship Vantage swiftly established itself as a firm favourite amongst Aston Martin customers and fans of the brand. As in the showroom, the V12 Vantage also enjoyed tremendous success on the race track, forming the basis of a brilliant GT3 race car programme. One that would go on to become the most successful Aston Martin customer race car ever, and - fittingly - the last contemporary car in international motorsport to feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine. Fast-forward to 2022 and the V12 Vantage is even more compelling; one final hurrah for Aston Martin’s sports car to feature the ultimate V12 engine, and a step before the ultra-luxury marque embarks further on an exciting future shaped by potent hybrid and EV powertrains. As we count down the days until the new V12 Vantage is revealed in all its glory the time has come to reflect upon one of the most exciting and exceptional bloodlines in Aston Martin’s 109-year history. To this end we have chosen a dozen highlights spanning the V12 Vantage’s spectacular 15-year evolution to-date; from dazzling Mako Blue concept and successive iterations of scintillating, ever-faster road cars, to the rare special series models and world-beating competition cars. 2007: Vantage RS Concept

Unveiled in December 2007 at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters during the opening of the new Design Studio, the V12 Vantage RS Concept previewed the idea of an ultimate Aston Martin Vantage. Featuring an engine taken from a DBRS9 race car and employing numerous carbon fibre panels - including the strikingly vented bonnet - the RS Concept was unashamedly aggressive in looks and deeds. Speaking at the unveiling Aston Martin’s CEO, Dr Ulrich Bez, said: “We will listen with interest to feedback on this concept and, as ever, if there is sufficient demand then we will seriously consider a low volume production run in the near future with a price that will reflect the exclusivity of the car.” Within 24 hours Aston Martin dealers reported a flood of calls. When a small group of invited media tested the car at the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France the lightweight near-600bhp machine proved blisteringly fast and garnered huge praise. So far as they - and the growing number of interested customers - were concerned the V12 Vantage had to happen. The only question was when… 2009: V12 Vantage

After its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2009, deliveries of the £135,000 production V12 Vantage commenced later that same year. While the concept bore the RS moniker this was dropped for the production car as a result of customer feedback. Offering more civility than the ultra-aggressive RS Concept, the production V12 Vantage nevertheless remained faithful to the original concept in styling, specification and maverick spirit. With a 6.0-litre 510bhp/420lb ft V12 squeezed beneath the bonnet its top speed was 190mph. Standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes gave it phenomenal stopping power. Available only with a six-speed manual transmission and with a bespoke chassis tune to handle its extra performance, the V12 Vantage was nothing short of an enthusiast driver’s delight. 2009: Nürburgring N24 class-winner

In late-May 2009, over the first weekend of its dynamic launch to the world’s media at Nürburgring in Germany, Aston Martin entered a near-standard V12 Vantage in the fearsome Nürburgring N24 endurance race. With a four-driver line-up comprising Aston Martin’s CEO, Dr Ulrich Bez, and chief engineer, Chris Porritt, plus experienced Nürburgring racer Oliver Mathai and journalist Richard Meaden, the bright blue V12 Vantage ran faultlessly to secure an historic 1st place in the SP8 class and 21st overall from 170 starters. 2011: V12 Zagato race cars

Renewing a collaborative association that began with the DB4 GT Zagato in 1960, in 2011 Aston Martin revealed a V12 Zagato concept at the prestigious Villa D’Este Concours event in Italy. Channeling the original Aston Martin Zagato’s road racer DNA, this stunning red machine duly won the Design Award for Concepts and Prototypes. One week later a sister V12 Zagato (finished in green) made its race debut at the Nürburgring. The following month these two striking cars raced together in the 39th ADAC Nürburgring 24 Hours, finishing 5th and 6th in the SP8 class. Later that same year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Aston Martin announced that a limited run of V12 Zagato road cars would be made. 2012: V12 Zagato

First seen at the Kuwait Concours in February 2012, then subsequently displayed at the Geneva Motor Show the following month, the production-spec V12 Vantage preserved the unmistakable drama and iconic Zagato signatures of the two race cars. Using the same V12 engine, manual transmission and carbon ceramic brakes as the original V12 Vantage, the V12 Zagato was clothed in bespoke aluminium panels and featured a lavish interior. Built in the same dedicated production area as the One-77 supercar, the V12 Zagato was a labour of love with Aston Martin’s craftspeople lavishing some 2000 hours (five times longer than the regular V12 Vantage) on building each car. This was reflected in the price, which was approximately double that of the V12 Vantage, and in its rarity. 2012: V12 Vantage Roadster

Almost five years after the V12 Vantage was first seen as a concept, Aston Martin released the V12 Vantage Roadster. Once more featuring the 510bhp engine and only available with a manual transmission the V12 Roadster was built in very small numbers, with a total of 101 cars constructed. Production began in the autumn of 2012 and was completed by Easter the following year. Aside from the obvious soft-top difference, the Roadster was distinguished by a host of detail cosmetic changes plus some new rear springs and dampers which were unique to the model. One of the rarest and most desirable Aston Martin sports cars of this, or any other era, it brought a new dimension to the V12 Vantage experience in allowing its occupants unfiltered exposure to its magnificent 12-cylinder soundtrack. 2012: V12 Vantage GT3

Following on from Aston Martin Racing’s hugely successful DBR9 and DBRS9 racers, the V12 Vantage GT3 was a natural successor to these two exceptional machines. Retaining the Vantage’s light and stiff bonded aluminium chassis, the new car featured a race-developed version of the production V12 mated to an Xtrac six-speed sequential racing transmission. An aggressive aerodynamic package produced useful downforce while maintaining the purposeful beauty of the road car. An instant favourite with professional and amateur drivers alike, the V12 Vantage GT3 enjoyed a remarkable career spanning seven seasons. Its achievements are legendary. In the British GT Championship alone it scored no fewer than 22 wins, 26 pole positions, 63 podiums and four driver championships making it one of the most successful GT3 cars in history. 2013: CC100

Built to celebrate Aston Martin’s centenary, the sensational CC100 made its debut at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the yet-to-be-launched V12 Vantage S, the CC100 was built by Aston Martin’s in-house Q Division, which specialises in bespoke commissions. Styled to evoke the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 the screen-less and roofless CC100 was powered by the new AM11 generation of V12 engine and mated to the new Sportshift III 7-speed paddle-shift transmission. Just two examples were built - both finished in Alloro Green, but with the first car featuring yellow accents, while the second (customer) car featured blue accents. The green and yellow car was demonstrated by Dr Ulrich Bez at the Nürburgring in 2013, and was also the final car in Aston Martin’s Centenary Timeline - part of the marque’s spectacular centenary celebrations held at London’s Kensington Palace. 2013/14: V12 Vantage S Coupe/Roadster

With its April 2013 announcement that production of the original V12 Vantage would soon cease, Aston Martin wasted no time in confirming production of the V12 Vantage S before the end of May. With peak power and torque increased to 565bhp and 457lb ft, the AM28-spec V12 made the new S model easily the most ferocious Vantage built to-date. Its top speed of 205mph made it the fastest series production Aston Martin yet built, while its 3-stage adaptive damping offered a welcome breadth of ride and handling capability. Initially available only as a Coupe, a year after its introduction the V12 Vantage S was also offered in Roadster form. Likewise, for the first three years of production both Coupe and Roadster were only offered with Sportshift III transmission, but in 2016 came a new 7-speed manual transmission featuring a classic dog-leg first gear. Confirming the V12 Vantage S as a true driver’s car it was also offered with a Performance Pack which increased engine power by 30bhp and made the engine both sharper and more vocal. Highlights of the Performance pack included magnesium intake and exhaust manifolds, the latter feeding into a titanium exhaust system, which saved some 14kg compared to the standard stainless steel system. 2015/16: Vantage GT12 Coupe/Roadster

With its 50mm wider carbon fibre bodywork and race-influenced aero package the GT12 was the most aggressive and dynamically focused V12 Vantage ever made. Limited to just 100 examples (all of which sold-out soon after the car was announced) and built by Aston Martin Special Projects, the £250,000 machine bristled with the appearance and attitude of Aston Martin Racing’s GT3 racer. With 592bhp and 461lb ft provided by its ‘AM57’ V12 engine the GT12 (which was only available with Sportshift transmission) accelerated from 0-62mph in just 3.5sec. Top speed was 185mph - 20mph slower than the Vantage S due to the additional drag generated by its track-based stability enhancing high downforce aero package. Featuring extensive use of lightweight materials including magnesium, titanium and carbon fibre as standard, when specified with further optional weight-saving items such as polycarbonate rear and rear side windows the GT12’s already much reduced 1565kg weight could be lowered by a further 50kg making it the lightest of all V12 Vantage models built. In keeping with Aston Martin’s ability to satisfy the most demanding and discerning customers, the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ bespoke service built a completely unique GT12 Roadster. First shown at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed the car - finished in Hammerhead Silver with Bitter Chocolate interior - shared its powertrain with the GT12 Coupe, but featured its own unique suspension tune. Visually the main distinguishing feature (aside from the soft-top) was the lack of the Coupe’s huge rear wing. 2017: V12 Vantage AMR

Launched in the summer of 2017 to coincide with that year’s Le Mans 24 Hour race, the AMR was the last production iteration of the VH2 generation V12 Vantage. This special edition model was limited to just 100 examples of Coupe and Roadster. The main highlight was the fitment of a Performance Pack which upped maximum power by 30bhp to a GT12-matching 592bhp and included a titanium exhaust system. Fitted with paddle-shift Sportshift III transmission as standard, the V12 AMR could also be ordered with the optional 7-speed dogleg manual gearbox. Available in five distinctive colour schemes - the most iconic of which combined Stirling Green paintwork with Lime Green accents to mirror the livery of Aston Martin Racing’s 2016 World Endurance Championship-winning Vantage GTE - the V12 Vantage AMR also came equipped with lightweight carbon sports seats, special leather and Alcantara interior trim and a comprehensive package of exterior and interior carbon fibre features. A special Union Jack Aston Martin ‘wings’ badge could be specified as a no-cost option. 2018: Vantage V600 Coupe/Roadster

Built under the internal codename ‘Project Dreadnought’, the V600 began life as a one-off customer commission managed by Aston Martin’s Q Division and engineered by the Special Projects team. Thanks to their enthusiasm for the project the commissioning customer agreed that a very limited run of V600s would be built, with production divided evenly between seven Coupes and seven Roadsters. The V600 ethos was pure and simple: create the most pure V12 Vantage road car ever. To this end it employed the 600bhp engine from the GT12, but swapped that car’s Sportshift transmission for the dog-leg 7-speed manual seen in the V12 Vantage S. With discreet styling that retained the GT12’s 50mm wider bodywork, plus its three-stage adaptive damping and carbon ceramic brakes, it deleted the GT12’s overt race-themed aerodynamic package. The wingless V600 was a muscular masterpiece. Priced at £1.2m it was a fitting crescendo to the ‘VH2’ generation of V12 Vantage. 2022: V12 Vantage

Like all great thrillers, the final chapter is always the most exciting. You’ve heard about it. You will certainly hear it coming. V12 Vantage. It’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition. Returning today.



