WATCH: 2023 BMW M2 Takes On The Dyno And Does Not Disappoint

BMW has a thing for sandbagging. From the B58 of M40i vehicles to the S68 of the XM, pretty much every six- and eight-cylinder engine from the Bavarian manufacturer produces more power and torque than advertised. The following video stars a black-painted M2 on the dyno, which – obviously enough – surpasses the automaker's official ratings. Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 should normally crank out in the ballpark of 453 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) at 2,650 revolutions per minute. Its twin-turbocharged sixer is based on the aforementioned B58, with the S in S58 being the designation used by the Motorsport division for its engines.







