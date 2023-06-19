WATCH: 2023 BMW M2 Takes On The Dyno And Does Not Disappoint

Agent009 submitted on 6/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:47 AM

Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW has a thing for sandbagging. From the B58 of M40i vehicles to the S68 of the XM, pretty much every six- and eight-cylinder engine from the Bavarian manufacturer produces more power and torque than advertised. The following video stars a black-painted M2 on the dyno, which – obviously enough – surpasses the automaker's official ratings.
 
Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 should normally crank out in the ballpark of 453 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) at 2,650 revolutions per minute. Its twin-turbocharged sixer is based on the aforementioned B58, with the S in S58 being the designation used by the Motorsport division for its engines.




Read Article


WATCH: 2023 BMW M2 Takes On The Dyno And Does Not Disappoint

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)