WATCH: 2023 BMW X5 Tames The Nurburgring With Ease

BMW is one busy car company. Fresh off the introduction of the refreshed X7 and the all-new 7 Series and i7 luxury sedans, the brand is readying the facelifted X5. We've seen the luxury SUV undergoing cold-weather testing and even caught a glimpse of the fire-breathing M derivative, a high-performance riposte to the GLE 63 AMG. Now, we get to see the X5 tackling the Nurburgring. Wearing a rather attractive shade of blue, this M Performance variant tackles the famed circuit with impressive dynamism, racing across the tarmac with the prowess of a far lighter (and smaller) sports SUV. Then again, BMW's high-riding athlete has always been adept at handling.







