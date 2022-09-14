WATCH: 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Takes On The Mercedes-AMG G63 And Range Rover P530 In An All Out Drag Race

The Cadillac Escalade V is all about excess and unlike many performance-leaning SUVs it’s got enough grunt to make it stand out. It’s not alone though as challengers from Mercedes and Land Rover are also pushing the envelope of just how fast a high-end luxury SUV can be. Here’s a front row seat to the three of them deciding what’s what on a drag strip. The V is by far the most expensive Escalade on sale today with an MSRP of $149,990. For that cash you get the most powerful full-size SUV on the market though with its 682 hp (508 kW). Of course, it’s also by far the heaviest vehicle of this trio tipping the scales at 6,217 lbs (2,820 kg). The guys at Throttle House say that it’s basically so stupid that it starts to make sense again.



