WATCH: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Drag Races McLaren 765LT, Who Gets The Upper Hand?

When Chevrolet presented the 2023 model year Corvette Z06 in October 2021, the Golden Bowtie proudly announced that its mid-engine sports car “elevates the American supercar.” There’s no denying that 670 horsepower and the superb handling are worthy of the supercar designation, but still, the latest and greatest Z06 can’t hold a candle to certain supercars from Europe.



Edmunds recently tested a Z07-equipped coupe against a McLaren 765LT on their U-Drags course, which deserves an explanation before we get rolling. As opposed to a conventional race at the drag strip, a u-drag starts with a quarter-mile run. It’s followed by hard braking, then a 180-degree turn for the rolling race back to the start/finish line. Otherwise said, it tells more about a car than a good ol’ drag race on a prepped surface.







