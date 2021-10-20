WATCH: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teaser Reveals An 8500 Redline

We are on the cusp of finally getting full information on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The official debut is October 26, and we've already seen one version of the car's exterior. Now, a new teaser video confirms a Z06 convertible is in the mix, which should be the best way to hear its engine revving all the way to 8,500 rpm. Or maybe 8,600? We know the flat-plane crankshaft V8 – which should be a 5.5-liter mill – will at least max out at 8,500 revs. The above teaser video gives us a glimpse of the digital tachometer that reaches all the way to 9,000 rpm, though the red section seems to start at 8,500.







