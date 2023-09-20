WATCH: 2023 Corvette Z06 Falls Of Lift During Pre-Delivery Inspection

A brand-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 sustained significant damage when it fell off a lift during a pre-delivery inspection at a dealership in the US. The entire incident was captured on video by a surveillance camera – and of course, made it on the internet. Remarkably, this marks the third known case of a C8 Corvette being involved in an incident with a lift, indicating that this is not an isolated occurrence.



Read Article The hot red Corvette was positioned on the lift when the rear end suddenly began to tilt, resulting in an unfortunate and costly mishap. The lift arm pierced through the bodywork of the sports car, causing extensive damage to the side skirt, door, rear quarter panel, and side window. Adding to the unfortunate turn of events, the Corvette landed on its rear bumper, and the subsequent sliding motion further exacerbated the damage to both the bodywork and the underbody.