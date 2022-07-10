WATCH: 2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On A Ferrari Italia 458 And Lamborghini Huracan In A Drag Race

The sports car of the moment is – hand down – the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. An evolution in the right direction for America’s sports car, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 land missile is much obliged to show its mettle in a straight line against a couple of extremely desirable machines from Italy.



Emelia Hartford had the opportunity of testing a Z07-equipped model against a 600-horsepower Huracan and a 570-horsepower 458 Italia, thoroughbred machines that pack ten and eight cylinders, respectively. It’s also worth noting that both are lighter than the ‘Vette at 3,400 and 3,200 pounds compared to 3,700 pounds for the newcomer from Bowling Green.







