WATCH: 2023 Ford F-150 With Only 6,000 Miles Goes Up In Flames

What used to be a new 2023 Ford F-150 is now a pile of melted glass and metal. The pickup truck caught fire out of the blue in the owner's backyard, not far from his house. Luckily, the fire did not engulf the building. Nobody was injured in the fire. The vehicle, which is now a total loss, was a 2023 Ford F-150. The owner purchased it from the dealership in April 2024, added 6,000 miles (9,656) kilometers, and was left without it just five months after the purchase. The Ford F-150 caught fire just minutes after he arrived home from work on his lunch break. Many of those who watched the video uploaded to YouTube point their fingers to the high risk of fire for EVs. But this is not the F-150 Lightning. It is not even a hybrid version, so the scenario in which large lithium-ion battery packs are to blame for the fire is out of the way.









