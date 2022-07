The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was spotted testing at the Nurburgring this week, captured on video by CarSpyMedia. The Ioniq 5 N is the company's first fully-electric performance model, earning the coveted N badge. It's expected to feature a similar powertrain to the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, which features a dual-motor setup good for 577 hp. Both the EV6 and the Ioniq 5 are based on Hyundai's E-GMP EV platform, also shared with the Ioniq 6 sedan.







