WATCH: 2023 Polestar 3 Previewed Ahead Of Official Debut

Polestar on Wednesday provided a fresh look at its Polestar 3 set for debut in October. The Polestar 3 is a mid-size electric SUV twinned with Volvo's upcoming electric successor to the XC90 (which may be called an Embla), and both are set to be built at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the Volvo S60 is currently built. Production will also be handled in China for that market



Production is due to start in early 2023, which means we'll likely see the vehicles arrive as 2023 models. Underpinning them is thought to be a version of Volvo's SPA2 platform developed from the onset for electric vehicles but capable of supporting hybrid powertrains.







