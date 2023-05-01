WATCH: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Vs Honda Civic Type R Drag Race

The Honda Civic Type R is the benchmark for hot hatchbacks in the eyes of many. In 2022, Toyota decided to muddy the waters with its GR Corolla. Now, the two top-tier hot hatches are getting tested on the drag strip.

These two cars might sound similar on paper. In fact, the two specific cars here weigh within two pounds of one another. A quick peek under the sheet metal tells another story though. For one thing, the Honda puts its power down through the front wheels alone while the Toyota uses a clever AWD system.



