WATCH: 2023 Toyota GR86 FAILS The Legendary Moose Test

In the test hosted recently by Km77, the Toyota GR86 became a cone magnet at speeds over 75 kph (46.6 mph), 2 kph (1.2 mph) under the norm. As a matter of fact, this was the best attempt recorded by the Spanish YouTube channel during the evasive maneuver. The tail-happy nature of the sports model prevented it from achieving a higher entry speed, and truth be told, the result is rather surprising, considering the great driving credentials of this model. Curious how it did during the slalom test? Well, it completed the course in 24.2 seconds, with the Spanish YouTube channel stating that it moved with agility between the cones. What does this tell us? That it matched the time of the Renault Megane E-Tech and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Peugeot 308, Lexus NX, and BMW iX1 were all clocked at 24 seconds dead. Further down the chart, we find cars such as the demised Ford Fiesta and the Honda Civic, which did it in 24.3 seconds. The absolute king of the slalom test is the Porsche Taycan GTS with 21.5 seconds.







